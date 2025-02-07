Mrazek will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek is on a three-game losing streak, going 0-2-1 while allowing 12 goals on 119 shots (.899 save percentage). Mrazek is 9-18-2 with a 3.32 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. The Predators are generating 2.60 goals per game, 29th in the NHL.