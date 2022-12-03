Mrazek will get the visiting crease against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek gave up seven goals on 44 shots in his last start, a 7-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Mrazek is 1-5-1 with a 4.28 GAA and an .878 save percentage this season. He will face the Rangers, who lost a 3-2 overtime decision to Ottawa on Friday. New York has averaged 2.96 goals per game this season.