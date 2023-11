Mrazek will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Seattle, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Mrazek has lost his past three outings, permitting 11 goals on 69 shots. He has a 4-6-0 record with a 3.24 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 11 games played this season. The Kraken rank 26th in the league with 2.77 goals per contest this campaign.