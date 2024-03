Mrazek will protect the home goal Sunday against San Jose, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek made 37 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks on Jan. 16. Over 46 appearances this campaign. he has earned a 14-25-4 record with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 save percentage. San Jose sits 31st in the league this season with 2.20 goals per game.