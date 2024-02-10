Mrazek made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Rangers on Friday.

After Alex Vlasic gave the Blackhawks an early 1-0 lead, the Rangers scored three consecutive goals on Mrazek before the Blackhawks tied it up late in the third to put the game into overtime. Mika Zibanejad eventually scored on the only shot in the extra period on an assist from Chris Kreider - it was a wrist shot that Mrazek had no chance on. The 31-year old netminder kicked aside all five power-play shots sent his way and finished with an .886 save percentage. Mrazek has started nine out of the past 10 games for the Blackhawks, displaying he is the clear No. 1 option in the crease but he has only produced two wins over that span. The Blackhawks face the Canucks at home Tuesday.