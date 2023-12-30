Mrazek allowed five goals on 35 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

Three of Dallas' five goals came off the stick of Roope Hintz, including the overtime winner, as Mrazek took the loss despite making 30 or more saves for the third time in his last four starts. The 31-year-old netminder is now 9-11-1 with a .908 save percentage and 3.07 GAA this season. The Blackhawks are back in action Sunday for a rematch with the Stars.