Mrazek allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche.

After holding Colorado to one goal in the opening period, Mrazek surrendered three tallies in the second while the Blackhawks failed to crack Justus Annunen at the other end in an eventual 5-0 shutout loss. The 32-year-old Mrazek's dropped his last four outings, struggling to an .883 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 13-23-4 with a .908 save percentage and 3.04 GAA on the season.