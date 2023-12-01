Mrazek stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Special teams were the difference in this one, as two of Detroit's goals came on power plays while a third was scored shorthanded. It's Mrazek's fourth regulation loss in his last five outings, and the 31-year-old netminder hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in a start since Nov. 4, posting a shaky 3.71 GAA and .884 save percentage on the month. Arvid Soderblom isn't playing any better, however, so the duo will likely continue to split the workload in the crease for a rebuilding Chicago squad.