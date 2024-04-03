Mrazek allowed two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Mrazek was solid Tuesday, blanking New York through the first two periods. He'd ultimately surrender a Bo Horvat power-play goal early in the third before Simon Holmstrom tallied the game-winner later in the frame, sticking Mrazek with the 2-1 defeat. Despite the loss, the 32-year-old netminder has been sharp recently, going 4-3-0 with a .915 save percentage over his last seven outings. Overall, Mrazek is 17-28-4 with a .907 save percentage and 3.03 GAA this season. Chicago is back in action Saturday at home versus the Stars.