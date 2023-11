Mrazek allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

After holding Tampa scoreless in the first period, Mrazek allowed a pair of goals in the second before Victor Hedman scored the game-winner midway through the final frame. The loss snapped Mrazek's three-game winning streak -- he's now 8-4-4 with a .919 save percentage to start the season. Chicago is back in action Saturday on the road against the Predators.