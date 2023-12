Mrazek allowed four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton.

Mrazek couldn't protect an early 1-0 lead, allowing a pair of goals later in the first period before Edmonton added tallies in each of the final two frames, handing the 31-year-old netminder a 4-1 defeat. Mrazek had been playing well coming into Tuesday's matchup, winning his previous two starts while allowing just one goal on 76 shots. He falls to 7-9-0 on the campaign with a .909 save percentage and 3.09 GAA.