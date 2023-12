Mrazek stopped 22 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Three goals on 14 shots in the second period for Vancouver made the difference on the afternoon, as Mrazek took his fourth loss in his last six starts. He's allowed at least four goals in all four of those defeats, and on the season the 31-year-old netminder carries a 3.10 GAA and .907 save percentage, numbers that should be good enough to keep him in the top spot in the Chicago crease ahead of the struggling Arvid Soderblom.