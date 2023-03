Mrazek allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Mrazek, making his first start since a groin injury sidelined him for six games, held the Canucks scoreless until Phil Di Giuseppe's goal 19:43 into the second period. However, Vancouver would beat Mrazek twice in the third before adding an empty-netter, handing Chicago a 4-2 defeat. The 31-year-old netminder has gone over a month without a win as he falls to 8-20-3 with an .895 save percentage on the season.