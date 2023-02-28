Mrazek allowed four goals on 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Mrazek had won his last three starts, but the Ducks were able to get the better of him in this one. The 31-year-old has improved in recent performance, so fantasy managers will hope he can get back to that level after this misstep. He's at 8-16-2 with a 3.82 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 28 appearances. Alex Stalock is confirmed to start Tuesday versus the Coyotes, but Mrazek could be back between the pipes at home Thursday versus the Stars.