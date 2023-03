Mrazek made 34 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

He allowed two goals, both to Brayden Point. The second one came with just one minute left in the game. Mrazek kept the Hawks in this contest, but just couldn't get his team to the extra frame to earn a point. He hasn't won since Feb. 25 and is 0-4-1 in his last five starts. Mrazek has always had talent, but he's a risky play in the Windy City.