Mrazek was the first goaltender off the ice Wednesday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, indicating that he will defend the road crease against Dallas.

Mrazek is 1-3-1 with a 3.65 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He had a tough start Saturday, giving up six goals on 43 shots to the Bruins. Mrazek will take on the Stars, who have found the back of the net 73 times in 19 games this season.