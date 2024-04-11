Mrazek failed to stop any of the three shots he faced before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom early in the first period of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Soderblom was also beaten on the first shot he saw, and the first two goals against Mrazek came on egregious defensive breakdowns by Chicago, so this was really a total team effort. Mrazek had been playing pretty well coming into Wednesday, and over his last 10 outings he carries a 5-4-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage.