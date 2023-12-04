Mrazek made 30 saves in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

The veteran netminder didn't play badly -- two of Minnesota's goals came on power plays, and Mrazek held the Wild off the board in the third period to give his squad a chance to mount a comeback -- but he once again got little support. Mrazek has dropped five of his last six decisions, giving up at least three goals in each appearance while stumbling to an .863 save percentage, but Chicago appears content to keep him in the No. 1 job for now.