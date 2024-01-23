Mrazek saved 27 of 29 shots in a 2-0 loss to Vancouver on Monday.

Mrazek was beaten twice in the opening 6:40 of the contest. He settled down after that, but the Blackhawks weren't able to provide him with any offensive support. This is the fourth occasion during the 2023-24 campaign where Mrazek has held the competition to two goals and still lost. He is 12-17-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 32 appearances this season.