Mrazek stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Senators.

Both goals came early in the first period, including a shorthanded tally by Claude Giroux just 36 seconds into the game, and while Mrazek locked things down the rest of the way, Chicago's offense never woke up. Mrazek has appeared in seven of the last eight games and gone 4-2-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .913 save percentage -- a solid performance for a team that has the second-worst record in the NHL.