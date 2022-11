Mrazek will be tending the road crease against Boston on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom have shared the net since Mrazek returned to action Nov. 10. Mrazek is 1-2-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season. He has an extremely tough foe Saturday, as Boston is a league-best 15-2-0 while scoring an NHL-high 69 goals this season.