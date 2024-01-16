Mrazek will guard the home goal against the Sharks on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek has played well recently, registering an admirable 2.05 GAA and .930 over his last two appearances, but he's gone 0-2-0 over that stretch due to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a highly favorable home matchup with a San Jose squad that's 4-19-1 on the road this year.