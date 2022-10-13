Mrazek allowed five goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Four of the five goals against Mrazek came on Colorado power plays. The Blackhawks were simply outclassed on Opening Night, getting out-shot 35-17 by the reigning Stanley Cup champs. On the bright side, Mrazek wasn't the problem in this one. Unfortunately, the rebuilding Blackhawks will likely be outplayed most nights, so wins will be hard to come by for Chicago's new starter in net.