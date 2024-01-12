Mrazek allowed two goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Mrazek was trying to squeak out a 1-0 win, but goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers within the final four minutes flipped the game around. In Mrazek's last five outings, he has received exactly one goal of support four times, going 1-4-0 in that span. The 31-year-old can't do it all, but he has at least provided solid performances in net around half of the time. He's at a 10-15-1 record with a 3.17 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 28 outings. The Blackhawks have another tough one ahead when they host the Stars on Saturday.