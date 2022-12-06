Mrazek (groin) was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Mrazek was slated to be unavailable for at least one week after he suffered another groin injury Saturday versus the Rangers. He has been limited to nine appearances this season.
