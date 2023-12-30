Mrazek will get the starting nod in Dallas on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek turned in a terrific performance in Wednesday's win over Winnipeg, turning away 37 of 38 shots. He's 4-3-0 with an impressive .933 save percentage over his last eight appearances. During that span, he's allowed two or fewer goals on five occasions. Mrazek is 9-11-0 with a 2.98 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 22 games this season.