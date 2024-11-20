Mrazek (personal) is set to tend the twine at home against the Panthers on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Mrazek was attending to a personal matter, resulting in him missing Tuesday's clash with the Ducks. With the situation now seemingly behind him, the veteran backstop will retake his spot between the pipes for the Blackhawks on Thursday. With Mrazek back, Drew Commesso figures to head back to AHL Rockford prior to puck drop.