Per Greg Boysen of CHGO_Sports, Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Thursday.

Mrazek is 5-8-0 with a 3.42 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. He faced the Ducks twice last season, giving up seven goals on 59 shots in going 0-1-1. Anaheim is 24th in shots on goal, averaging 29.6 shots per outing.