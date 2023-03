Mrazek will patrol the home crease Saturday against Nashville, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek made 31 saves on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Dallas. He has a record of 8-17-2 this season with a 3.80 GAA and an .891 save percentage. The Predators sit 25th in the league this campaign with 2.86 goals per game.