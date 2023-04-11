Mrazek will guard the road net Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mrazek gave up seven goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Seattle. He has a 9-22-3 record this season with a 3.71 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 38 appearances. The Penguins sit 16th in the league this campaign with 3.21 goals per game.
