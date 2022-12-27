Mrazek will defend the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has allowed 14 goals on 88 shots during a three-game losing skid. He has a 2-8-1 record this season with a 4.23 GAA and an .874 save percentage in 12 appearances. Carolina is riding an eight-game win streak going into Tuesday's matchup.