Mrazek is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Thursday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five contests. He's 5-6-0 with a 3.22 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Detroit ranks fourth offensively this year with 3.62 goals per game, but the Red Wings might be a little more manageable without Dylan Larkin, who is out with an undisclosed injury.