Mrazek made 28 saves in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Chicago was down 3-1 early in the third period, but Mrazek stiffened down the stretch and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback. It's the 31-year-old netminder's first win since Jan. 19, snapping an 0-5-1 stretch, but over those last seven starts Mrazek still carries a rough .889 save percentage.