Mrazek stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Sunday.

After allowing a pair of goals in the first period, Mrazek settled in and blanked San Jose over the final two frames while the Blackhawks rallied with four goals in the third, giving the 32-year-old netminder a 5-2 win. Mrazek's now won back-to-back starts while holding opponents to five goals on 79 shots over his last three appearances. He's now 15-25-4 with a .907 save percentage and 3.03 GAA this season. Chicago is back in action Tuesday for a road matchup with the Kings.