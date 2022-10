Mrazek will start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek played pretty well in his last appearance Saturday against San Jose, stopping 24 of 26 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 victory. The 30-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's racked up 12 goals through its first three games of the season.