Mrazek will get the starting nod at home versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek was given the hook in his last outing, conceding four goals on just five shots against the Kraken on Saturday. Still, without Alex Stalock (concussion), the Hawks will likely be forced to ride Mrazek as much as possible despite going 1-5-0 with a 4.54 GAA in his last seven contests. Jaxson Stauber figures to serve as the backup behind Mrazek for the time being.