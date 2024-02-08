Mrazek will protect the home goal versus the Wild on Wednesday, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports reports.
Mrazek lost his last three games before the All-Star break, but he gave up just five goals in that span. The 31-year-old will try to get on track against the Wild, who have scored 23 goals over their previous six contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Takes third straight shutout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Calgary•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: No help in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Facing Oilers•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Signs two-year extension•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Gets no goal support vs. Vancouver•