Mrazek gave up five goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead during the second period, but they trailed 3-2 at the intermission. It didn't get better in the third, as Mrazek took his fifth straight loss. In that span, he's surrendered 22 goals -- it's a level of performance that is unlikely to lead to many wins. For the season, the 30-year-old has a 2-10-1 record with a 4.19 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 14 outings. Alex Stalock has been a better option in net lately, but neither he nor Mrazek should be expected to find success versus the Lightning on Tuesday.