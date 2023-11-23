Mrazek gave up five goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom midway through the second period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Chicago played an awful game as a whole, falling behind 3-0 in the first period before getting blown out of the building in the second, and coach Luke Richardson's hook was more an act of mercy toward Mrazek than anything else. The five goals allowed were a season high for the 31-year-old netminder, and he's lost three straight starts while giving up 11 tallies on 69 shots over that stretch. The swoon has left Mrazek with a 3.24 GAA and .904 save percentage, along with a 4-6-0 record.