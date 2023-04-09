Mrazek allowed seven goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kraken.

Mrazek permitted multiple tallies in each period in the lopsided losses. He's won just one of his last 11 outings, giving up 32 tallies in that span. The 31-year-old netminder is down to 9-22-3 with a 3.71 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 38 appearances. Mrazek will likely split the next two games with Alex Stalock as the Blackhawks host the Wild on Monday and visit the Penguins on Tuesday.