Mrazek allowed two goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Mrazek had won his last three decisions, but that run of success ended in a hard-luck loss Sunday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored both goals for the Kings. Mrazek's recent play, with 12 goals allowed over his last five outings, has been some of his best this season. He's at 5-11-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Blackhawks head out on a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Vancouver.