Mrazek kicked out 28 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Former Blackhawk Patrick Kane ended the night for Mrazek on a breakaway in overtime for the third and final goal. Mrazek was solid all game, posting a .903 save percentage but he was ultimately outdueled by James Reimer of the Red Wings. It was the second overtime loss in a row for Mrazek and he has only one win under his belt since Jan. 19. The 32-year old netminder is a risky play for fantasy hockey managers as the Blackhawks are dead last in the NHL standings and have one win in their past 10 games.