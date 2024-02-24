Mrazek stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Mrazek gave up two goals to Nikolaj Ehlers, but the Blackhawks were able to tie the game late in the third period. Kyle Connor then won it for the Jets in the extra session. This was the first time in five games Mrazek has faced fewer than 35 shots. The 32-year-old goalie is down to 13-22-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 40 appearances, matching his most games played in any of the last six campaigns. The Blackhawks host the Red Wings on Sunday.