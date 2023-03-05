Mrazek gave up two goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek kept things fairly close throughout the game, but it was all downhill for the Blackhawks after Seth Jones gave them a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game. The 31-year-old Mrazek has allowed nine goals over his last three outings, all losses. He's down to 8-18-2 with a 3.74 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 30 appearances. He's still maintaining a majority of the playing time over Alex Stalock. The Blackhawks' next game is at home Monday versus the Senators, which could be a challenging matchup.