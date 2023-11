Mrazek allowed three goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 victory against the Kraken.

Mrazek allowed a shorthanded marker late in the second period in a little bit of a lack of focus, and the game was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes. However, Tyler Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle bailed him out with a pair of second-period goals, and Chicago never looked back. The victory was his first since Nov. 9 in Tampa Bay and ended Mrazek three-game personal losing streak.