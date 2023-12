Mrazek stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Arvid Soderblom in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Mrazek was called in for mop-up duty after Soderblom allowed a pair of goals in a 21-second span early in the third period. Mrazek has been the better of the Blackhawks' goalies this season, posting a 7-9-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 18 games. The 31-year-old will likely get the nod in a challenging home start versus the Canucks on Sunday.