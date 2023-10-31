Mrazek stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Arvid Soderblom in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Mrazek entered late in the second period and was able to keep the game from getting much uglier, aside from the goal he gave up to Jack McBain midway through the third. Mrazek has allowed seven goals on 75 shots over his last three games, providing steady but unimpressive work between the pipes. Both Mrazek and Soderblom figure to play during the Blackhawks' upcoming back-to-back versus the Panthers and Devils on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.