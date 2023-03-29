Mrazek saved the three shots he faced in relief in Chicago's 4-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

Typically when a goaltender enters a contest in relief, it's because the starter was either injured or pulled due to his play. This is a rare exception because Alex Stalock received a game misconduct late in the third period, which forced him to vacate the net. Chicago was already down 4-1 at that point, so Mrazek won't be charged with the loss. The 31-year-old goaltender is 8-20-3 with a 3.61 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 35 outings this season.