Mrazek will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Kings, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek was solid in his last start Sunday versus San Jose, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to secure his 16th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Kings team that's averaging 2.88 goals at home this year, 24th in the NHL.