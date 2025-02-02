Mrazek made 39 saves in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Florida.

Chicago was thoroughly outplayed on the afternoon, getting out-shot 44-25, and the final score might have been even uglier if it weren't for Mrazek's efforts. Even so, the outing continued a rough stretch for the veteran netminder -- Mrazek has gone just 1-4-1 over his last six starts with a 4.03 GAA and .889 save percentage, and he may be slipping into a timeshare with Arvid Soderblom as a result.